Bitter cold continues, snow chances into 2026!

Tuesday will begin bitterly cold, with morning temperatures in the teens across most areas. Dress in layers and limit prolonged exposure if you’re heading out early because of single-digit wind chills.
Hard pressed to see temperatures climb out of the 20s today, but a mix of sun and clouds will provide some glimpses of sunshine. Conditions stay mostly dry, though a few flurries are possible late in the afternoon.
Staying cold again on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to inch just above freezing in the low/mid 30s. Then, increasing clouds will signal another system approaching the region late on New Year’s Eve.
A weak disturbance is on track to bring light snow Wednesday night, New Year’s Eve through Thursday morning. Snow will be light but occasionally steady overnight, continuing into New Year’s Day 2026 before tapering off. Most locations can expect a half inch to around an inch of accumulation.
This will be enough to coat roads and sidewalks and create slick spots, especially during the early morning hours.
Behind the snow, cold air remains firmly in place. Temperatures stay mainly below average for this time of year, reinforcing a wintry pattern with no significant warm up in sight.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny
Cold
High: 29
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Very cold
Low: 25
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny
Cold
High: 35
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Light snow
Low: 23
