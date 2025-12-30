Bitter cold continues, snow chances into 2026!

Tuesday will begin bitterly cold, with morning temperatures in the teens across most areas. Dress in layers and limit prolonged exposure if you’re heading out early because of single-digit wind chills.

WCPO Wind Chills - Tuesday morning

Hard pressed to see temperatures climb out of the 20s today, but a mix of sun and clouds will provide some glimpses of sunshine. Conditions stay mostly dry, though a few flurries are possible late in the afternoon.

Staying cold again on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to inch just above freezing in the low/mid 30s. Then, increasing clouds will signal another system approaching the region late on New Year’s Eve.

WCPO Potential Snowfall - Thursday morning

A weak disturbance is on track to bring light snow Wednesday night, New Year’s Eve through Thursday morning. Snow will be light but occasionally steady overnight, continuing into New Year’s Day 2026 before tapering off. Most locations can expect a half inch to around an inch of accumulation.

This will be enough to coat roads and sidewalks and create slick spots, especially during the early morning hours.

Behind the snow, cold air remains firmly in place. Temperatures stay mainly below average for this time of year, reinforcing a wintry pattern with no significant warm up in sight.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny

Cold

High: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 25

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

Cold

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Light snow

Low: 23

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========