Big weather changes ahead as fall air takes over

The approaching cold front is about to shake things up across the Tri-State, bringing rain, cooler air and a real taste of fall.

Rain chances return today with pop-up showers through the morning and a few more popping up this afternoon. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but most of the rain will stay light and spotty. Temperatures will still climb into the low 80s, making it one of the last warm days for a while.

WCPO Rain Tuesday

Overnight into Tuesday, the rain becomes more widespread as the front draws closer. Expect periods of steady showers, especially through the early morning commute. Many areas could pick up a healthy half inch to two inches of rain before it winds down. It will be a good soaking that helps settle the dust from recent dry weather.

By Tuesday night, the front slides through, and you will notice the change almost instantly. Cooler, drier air filters in as the wind turns out of the north, setting up a much more comfortable stretch of weather. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 70s, much closer to what is typical for early October. Sunshine makes a comeback by afternoon, and a light breeze will add to that crisp fall feel.

WCPO Chilly morning late week

As the week goes on, temperatures keep trending down. Morning lows will dip into the 40s several times between Thursday and the weekend. You may want to dig out the sweaters and jackets, because the cool mornings and mild afternoons will make it feel like autumn has finally settled in for good.

MONDAY

Isolated rain/storm

Still warm

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Showers

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Showers AM & PM

Cooler

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Lingers showers

Low: 55

