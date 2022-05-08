Big warm-up with dry weather on the way

Expect a cool but clear start to Mother's Day. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect to see a lot more sunshine compared to Saturday! Highs today will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see a few more clouds move in by the evening. Tonight, we drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday will be another sunny day. We'll see a few clouds increase throughout the day but will see more sun than not. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The warm and dry trend begins Tuesday. We'll be in the 80s starting Tuesday through the rest of the week. Also expect dry weather to rule this week too. We'll see the mid 80s by Wednesday. The next best chance of rain returns next weekend.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear

Warmer

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT:

More clouds

Staying dry

Low: 51

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Much warmer

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 58

