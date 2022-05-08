Watch
Big warm-up with dry weather on the way

Highs in the 70s today
Dwayne Slavey
The morning sun in Anderson Township.
Posted at 3:58 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 03:58:38-04

Expect a cool but clear start to Mother's Day. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect to see a lot more sunshine compared to Saturday! Highs today will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see a few more clouds move in by the evening. Tonight, we drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday will be another sunny day. We'll see a few clouds increase throughout the day but will see more sun than not. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The warm and dry trend begins Tuesday. We'll be in the 80s starting Tuesday through the rest of the week. Also expect dry weather to rule this week too. We'll see the mid 80s by Wednesday. The next best chance of rain returns next weekend.

SUNDAY:
Mostly clear
Warmer
High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT:
More clouds
Staying dry
Low: 51

MONDAY:
Mostly sunny
Much warmer
High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 58

