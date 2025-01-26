Big warm-up on the way

For only the 3rd time all month, we ended up above average yesterday. We ended up hitting 41° compared to the avg of 40.
We start off this morning relatively comfortable as we have only dipped down to around 30. Because of the cloudy skies we don't see temperatures move that much today. We will end up in the mid 30s for a high with calm conditions.
Tonight we clear out and temperatures drop again. A lot of us bottom out in the teens to kick off the work week. Sunny skies will lead us back close to 40 tomorrow.
Then temperatures start to climb throughout the week. We are in the mid 40s most of the week with sunny skies. By the weekend we will be close to 50 but rain chances move in as well.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 29
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Feels like 29°
High: 36
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Colder
Low: 20
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Tad Warmer
High: 38
