Big warm-up on the way

For only the 3rd time all month, we ended up above average yesterday. We ended up hitting 41° compared to the avg of 40.

We start off this morning relatively comfortable as we have only dipped down to around 30. Because of the cloudy skies we don't see temperatures move that much today. We will end up in the mid 30s for a high with calm conditions.

Tonight we clear out and temperatures drop again. A lot of us bottom out in the teens to kick off the work week. Sunny skies will lead us back close to 40 tomorrow.

Then temperatures start to climb throughout the week. We are in the mid 40s most of the week with sunny skies. By the weekend we will be close to 50 but rain chances move in as well.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 29

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Feels like 29°

High: 36

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 20

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Tad Warmer

High: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========