Big warm up for the weekend

Much warmer air is arriving this weekend, with temperatures about 10 degrees above average. High clouds will venture in later today, filtering out some sun, with temperatures topping out at 79 degrees. Tonight, skies remain mostly clear, with lows staying mild.
We'll stay around 60 into Sunday morning. A few more clouds move in associated with a cold front nearing the area. This may trigger a couple of showers, but overall Sunday looks dry. Temperatures will get back into the upper 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.
After the front passes, much cooler air will be ushered in for Monday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s and only get to the low 62s. It gets even cooler Tuesday, with highs in the 50s. Some areas of frost will be possible Tuesday through Thursday morning.
TODAY
Sun and high clouds
Warmer
High: 79
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Isolated shower late
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Isolated shower early
Partly cloudy and breezy
High: 78
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Isolated showers possible
Low: 46
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports