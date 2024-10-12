Big warm up for the weekend

Much warmer air is arriving this weekend, with temperatures about 10 degrees above average. High clouds will venture in later today, filtering out some sun, with temperatures topping out at 79 degrees. Tonight, skies remain mostly clear, with lows staying mild.

We'll stay around 60 into Sunday morning. A few more clouds move in associated with a cold front nearing the area. This may trigger a couple of showers, but overall Sunday looks dry. Temperatures will get back into the upper 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

After the front passes, much cooler air will be ushered in for Monday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s and only get to the low 62s. It gets even cooler Tuesday, with highs in the 50s. Some areas of frost will be possible Tuesday through Thursday morning.

TODAY

Sun and high clouds

Warmer

High: 79

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Isolated shower late

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Isolated shower early

Partly cloudy and breezy

High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers possible

Low: 46

