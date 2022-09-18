Big temperatures changes on the way!

A few areas are seeing fog this morning. Temperatures are in the low 60s. Similar to Saturday, most of the fog clears by mid-morning. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s! We will again stay dry. It is possible that a small shower may push through this evening, but most of us will not be impacted. The better chance for rain begins late Sunday night/ early Monday morning. Expect a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms continue for the Monday morning commute, eventually fading around 10 a.m. A good chunk of the day will be partly cloudy with highs eventually rising to the mid 80s. There's a chance a few lingering showers will pass through Monday evening, ending before 9 p.m. Lows Monday night fall to the mid 60s.

Big changes are on the way! By Wednesday, temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s! Then by the end of the week, highs are in the low 70s! We'll see another possible chance for rain Wednesday.

SUNDAY

Morning fog

Mostly sunny

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain begins

Storms possible

Low: 67

MONDAY

Morning rain

Evening showers

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy!

Low: 66

