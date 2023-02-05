Big temperature difference this morning plus rain on the way

We're all starting off a good 20-25 degrees warmer than Saturday morning! The difference is noticeable. We'll start off with partly cloudy skies and end with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the upper 40s. There is a possibility some of us could reach 50. It's another breezy day with winds 15-20 mph. We become a mix of partly cloudy and mostly cloudy tonight. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Monday is nice and sunny. High pressure moves over our region, bringing the dry weather. Monday's highs will be in the upper 40s with lighter wind speeds. Clouds increase Monday night, as rain moves closer to the Tri-State. Lows will only drop to the lower 40s.

For this week, we'll see more rain and warmer temperatures. Rain for most of us will start Tuesday afternoon. As of now, it looks very scattered . Most of the rain moves out by late evening. We'll see rain again for Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. Rain arrives on Friday afternoon and turns into snow overnight into Saturday. That rain/snow mix end before noon Saturday. Be ready for another temperature swing.

SUNDAY

Increasing clouds

Windy!

High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly/mostly cloudy

Slightly cooler

Low: 31

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Gradually warming

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 40

