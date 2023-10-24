Lots of clouds and a small chance for rain

Tonight will be another mild one, with the mid 50s on the way. Our low tonight will be around 56°. Skies will be mostly cloudy as some scattered showers move in from the southwest. Rain should stay mainly to the west northwest of downtown. But don't be surprised with a few isolated sprinkles.

Wednesday is looking nice as well with those clouds sticking around into the morning but by the afternoon we will see some clearing. Temperatures will stay warm with a high of 74.

Thursday is another great day with a high of 74 with a few more clouds, giving us a mostly cloudy sky.

And Friday is a puzzler. One weather model has a chance for rain early. The other one, the one I usualy prefer, has a chance into the evening. I can say it'll be warm as highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. We'll have southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Unfortunately, that rain looks like it will be here for the weekend. Temperatures will be into the low 70s but both days look wet with scattered showers each day. Sunday is the mostly likely of the two, but both days should have rain. However, Halloween looks dry at the moment, but it'll be cold.

OVERNIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers possible

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

After a slight chance for a morning shower

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Party cloudy

Mild again

Low: 56

