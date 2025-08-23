Big cool down after humid Saturday

Get ready for fall feels this weekend across the Tri-State.

If you’re heading to the Bengals preseason game on Saturday, expect warm and humid conditions. Highs will be near 86 and it will definitely feel sticky.

Cooler and more comfortable by the time FC Cincinnati kicks off later in the evening.

Sunday brings the real change. Cooler air from Canada will slide into the Ohio Valley, bringing lower humidity and highs closer to 80. It will feel refreshing compared to Saturday and it is a sign of what’s coming next.

That cooler, drier pattern will stick around into next week. Afternoon highs will only reach the 70s and overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. You might even want a light jacket in the mornings.

Meteorological fall officially begins on September 1 and this upcoming stretch will certainly feel like it.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Refreshing

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 56

