Big chanages into midweek

Tracking showers and storms this morning
Widespread showers and storms are making for a wet morning commute across the Tri-State. This is all thanks to a passing cold front moving through the region.

As the front pushes east, clouds and rain will gradually clear out. Skies turn mostly sunny by this evening with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s.

By Wednesday, a shift in wind from the northwest will bring in drier air. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, and humidity will drop, making it feel more comfortable.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, heat and humidity return in full force. Temperatures will soar into the 90s by Friday. Evening skies should stay clear, which is great news for fireworks.

TUESDAY RUSH
Showers early
Lightning
Low: 72

TUESDAY
Rain chances early
PM clearing, less humid
High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Patchy fog
Low: 62

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Less humid
High: 85

