Best day of the week, then rain and storms return

If there was a day to get outside, today is that day! The morning starts clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 30s. We'll warm quickly today thanks to a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures rise to 70 degrees this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day but you'll start to notice some clouds returning this evening.

The sky turns mostly cloudy tonight as moisture starts to build. Rain won't be here yet, but it's the first sign that low pressure is getting closer to us. We'll only cool to 52 overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Temperatures will again end up near 70 degrees and winds will be in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph. The real element to focus is rain and when it will move into our area. Isolated showers will start by 6 p.m. to our western locations but it looks like the best chance for rain is still starting around 8 p.m. and then into the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. There is a "marginal risk" for severe storms on Wednesday evening. Damaging wind are the only concern.

Temperatures will tumble on Thursday behind the front. We'll see scattered precipitation at times during the day. While most of this should be rain, we cannot rule out a wintry mix at times.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and windy

Evening showers and storms

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Windy

Low: 38

