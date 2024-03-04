Best day of the week, how warm it will get

It's going to be a gorgeous day and one of the best we get this week!
Temperatures start in the mid 50s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will decrease, revealing more sun with time today. Temperatures will warm quickly,heading into the mid 70s this afternoon.
The next round of low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. It looks like we'll get through the peak morning drive without rain but then a line of showers and storms will move in around 9-10 a.m. and then push east through the early afternoon hours. Severe weather isn't expected with this system. We'll warm to 68 tomorrow. Spotty, light rain will continue through Tuesday evening.
Hit or miss rain chances will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and it looks like rain could hang around our area at least through midday Wednesday. The sky stays mostly cloudy with a cooler high of 56 degrees.
Thursday is a dry day with a high of 60.
The next rain maker will develop on Friday and keep rain the forecast through Saturday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 54
MONDAY
Turning partly cloudy
Unseasonably warm
High: 74
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 55
TUESDAY
Rain likely
Isolated storms
High: 68
TUESDAY NIGHT
Rain continues
Spotty, light
Low: 49
