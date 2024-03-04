Best day of the week, how warm it will get

It's going to be a gorgeous day and one of the best we get this week!

Temperatures start in the mid 50s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will decrease, revealing more sun with time today. Temperatures will warm quickly,heading into the mid 70s this afternoon.

The next round of low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. It looks like we'll get through the peak morning drive without rain but then a line of showers and storms will move in around 9-10 a.m. and then push east through the early afternoon hours. Severe weather isn't expected with this system. We'll warm to 68 tomorrow. Spotty, light rain will continue through Tuesday evening.

WCPO Tuesday morning storm chance



Hit or miss rain chances will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and it looks like rain could hang around our area at least through midday Wednesday. The sky stays mostly cloudy with a cooler high of 56 degrees.

Thursday is a dry day with a high of 60.

The next rain maker will develop on Friday and keep rain the forecast through Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 54

MONDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Unseasonably warm

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Isolated storms

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Spotty, light

Low: 49

