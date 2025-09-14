Bengals forecast: Sunny and hot kickoff

Painting the Tri-State orange today as the Bengals kick off the home opener under mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures.

After a few showers and isolated storms Saturday evening, a few spotty leftover showers this morning will clear out of area just in time for tailgating. Whether you’re attending the game in person, watching at a public venue, or on your deck at home, it’s going to be a beautiful day.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s by mid-morning, near 80 at lunchtime, and in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies by kickoff. Shorts and t-shirts are the way to go, but make sure you’re wearing the color orange for the first home game of the season as you cheer on the Bengals!

Looking ahead, high pressure over the Midwest will keep us locked into a warm and dry pattern. The setup will keep temperatures some 10 degrees above normal through late this week.

Conditions will stay hot with highs in the upper 80s, and some areas may reach 90. The next real shot at rain holds off until Thursday and we could then see several days in a row of rain here in the Tri-State. Humidity stays low, so even with the heat, it won’t feel overly sticky.

SUNDAY

Isolated rain early

Very warm

High: 87

SUNDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 64

MONDAY

Isolated rain early

Very warm

High: 88

MONDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 63

