Beautiful weekend underway

Yesterday was the start of our new weather pattern with humidity dropping throughout the day. Today is where you'll start to notice this change the most. This morning temperatures are much cooler, starting in the 50s.
As we get into the afternoon expect sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures not leaving the 70s for a high! This is great news for Bengals and Cincy Open fans. For Community Day up in Mason expect 73 around noon and around 78° at 4pm for tailgating. By kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Similar conditions will be found at Voices of America Country Music Festival up in West Chester.
Tomorrow will be another fantastic day. It might be a little warmer in the afternoon by a degree or two but it should give us our lowest morning temp we will see for a while. Some areas dip to the low 60s before we flirt with the 80° in the afternoon.
Rain chances still look minimal over the next several days as we head into next week.
TODAY
Sunny
Cooler
High: 79
TONIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 58
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 80
