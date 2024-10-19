Watch Now
Beautiful weekend on tap

Temperatures climb back above average the next few days
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Well, it is another cold start this morning as temperatures will dip down into the upper 30s for a few areas.

Good news is, we once again see lots of sunshine and we warm up just a little bit more in the afternoon as the majority of the area will hit right around 70°. The average high for this time of the year is 66° so we are at least a little bit above average.

Heading out to Blink? The jacket will probably be needed but not quite as chilly as the last few evenings.

Weekend Blink forecast

The warming trend continues tomorrow as we wrap up the weekend with temperatures in the low 70s. It also won’t be nearly as cold in the mornings going forward either. As we look forward in the next few days, the first half of next week looks to be dry, sunny and with temperatures in the mid 70s.

TODAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 70

TONIGHT
Clear sky
Not as cold
Low: 44

SUNDAY
Sunshine
Bit Warmer
High: 72

