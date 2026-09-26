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Beautiful weekend ahead

Staying sunny and below average
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Saturday AM Weather Forecast
Mostly sunny downtown
Posted
and last updated

We'll see a few clouds tonight as temperatures dip to the upper 40s this morning.

The weekend forecast is stunning. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days with a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast is going to be dry for a prolonged stretch. The newest models in this morning have slowed down our next cold front so we might be looking at Thursday next week for the next rain chance.

Otherwise, temperatures slowly warm next week and the warmest high is around 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS MORNING
Partly cloudy
Low: 48

TODAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool and dry
Low: 49

SUNDAY
Sunshine
Dry
High: 72

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