Beautiful weekend ahead

We'll see a few clouds tonight as temperatures dip to the upper 40s this morning.

The weekend forecast is stunning. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days with a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast is going to be dry for a prolonged stretch. The newest models in this morning have slowed down our next cold front so we might be looking at Thursday next week for the next rain chance.

Otherwise, temperatures slowly warm next week and the warmest high is around 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Low: 48

TODAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Dry

High: 72

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