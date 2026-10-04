Beautiful weather to start the week

We stay mostly clear and dry as we drop down into the upper 40s this morning. You may want an extra layer if your Bengals tailgate starts early enough.

A mostly sunny sky helps to warm us up quickly in the first half of the day. By kickoff at Paycor, we will be near 70 degrees, followed by mid 70s in the second half. Those mid 70s will be common across the Tri-State Sunday afternoon.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow morning, but we stay dry as it arrives. This sends us down into the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but both days will be mostly sunny.

The cooler air also lets us drop down into the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

We start to warm back up midweek. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with mid 70s, followed by upper 70s and sunshine Thursday.

Another weak cold front cools us a couple of degrees on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

The weekend brings a mix of sunshine and clouds. Both days will be in the upper 70s.

There's also a small chance for rain next Sunday into Monday, but right now, it doesn't look too promising.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 49

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 68

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========