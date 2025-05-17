Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful next few days

Beautiful next few days
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Spring Forecast
Posted

It was a stormy Friday evening, especially for our northern counties with large hail, lots of lightning, and 70-80mph winds. But waking up this morning, it's completely changed.

Temperatures today climb to the mid 70s with sunny skies.

Tonight is cooler as we dip into the mid 50s for most.

Sunday is perfect again as it will be mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances return for most of the work week as a soggy stretch could be in play yet again.

TODAY
Partly cloudy

Windy

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 53

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry

High: 76

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk