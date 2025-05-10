Beautiful Mother's Day weekend on tap

It's a little on the chilly side as you head out the door this morning so grab a jacket for anything you've got early on. However, you certainly won't need it for long.

High Pressure stays put through the weekend, and it's going to mean outstanding weather.

Mother's Day will be terrific. We will see a few extra clouds during the afternoon, but the weather will still be very nice.

Moisture is building from the south next week and will eventually bring a string of days where pop-up storms come in during the afternoon hours.

There's a small chance this starts on Monday, but it is more likely to impact Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures continue to warm next week as we get closer to 80 degrees.

TODAY

Sunshine & seasonal

High: 73

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 54

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 77

