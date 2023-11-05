Beautiful end to the weekend

After a warm Saturday that saw our official high hit 66°, we see another day in the 60s to wrap up the weekend.
Today will start off partly cloudy, but by the midday and afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be slightly cooler than what most of us saw and experienced on Saturday, but not by a ton. Our high temperature will be around 63°, mainly due to the north wind at 5 to 10 mph pulling in some slightly cooler air. it does look dry and quite for tonight's Bengals game! It will be on the cool side though, so a jacket will come in handy. Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. and temperatures should be into the low to mid 50s.
From there, we will stay warm into the middle of the week with a shot at the 70s by Wednesday. However, we will have a few days of rain chances mixed in from Tuesday through Thursday.
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 63
TONIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 40
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 68
