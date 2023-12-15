Beautiful end to the week

It's another cold start this morning as we've dipped down to the mid 20s. That is good news for Perfect North though, as they continue to make snow ahead of their opening today at noon.

Overall, today is another fantastic forecast with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 55.

Clouds return tomorrow giving us a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy forecast. Temperatures stay mild in the low 50s. Moisture is building during the day and the clouds are the first sign of that.

Sunday is the day we've been watching all week for rain chances. We are seeing more agreement and consistency in the weather models. It looks like scattered showers will move through our area starting overnight into Sunday morning and lasting during the day as two features combine over the area. Temperatures will be in the low 50s again.

