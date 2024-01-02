Battling clouds again today

After a string of cloudy days, it looks like we'll have to add another day to the "cloudy" list for Tuesday.

It was looking like today's forecast would be mostly sunny, especially with high pressure positioned to our south. But as of early this morning, the sky is still overcast and it looks like it will be difficult for these clouds to decrease during the day.

So our Tuesday forecast is mostly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 40 degrees. The wind will be coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

It looks like Wednesday will become partly cloudy and a bit milder, warming to 43 degrees.

Thursday is colder behind a quick clipper system with a high of 36 degrees. We aren't expecting any precipitation out of this system. And Friday will also be dry and partly cloudy with a high of 40.

The weekend is really the big story. A robust area of low pressure will pass south of us on Saturday, throwing a shield of precipitation into the Ohio Valley. But the track of this low will determine what types of precipitation we get and at what times of the day. There are portions of the Tri-State that could see just snow while others could see periods of rain, a winry mix and snow. If we were to see accumulating snow that would impact travel conditions, it would be on Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll have more information as this system comes into focus!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 27

