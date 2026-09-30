Back to warmer air, but it doesn't last long

Is summer back?

Temperatures will be warmer today, rising to the mid-80s with a partly cloudy sky. Thankfully, humidity isn't rising too much today so there won't be a heat index. But it definitely feels like a late summer day. Light winds will continue from the south at 3 to 5 mph.

We'll only cool to 64 degrees tonight which means it's just generally warm tonight. Winds are still light too.

Then our winds increase on Thursday to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and this will help increase temperatures again. Highs are expected around 88 degrees on Thursday. While humidity is rising during the day, it will barely feel sticky by the end of the day. The sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow.

We have one chance for rain in the extended forecast and that will be the low-pressure system passing on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will arrive between 6-9 a.m. to our northwestern locations and then pass across most of the area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scattered rain activity will drop 0.25" of rain or less. While we could see an isolated shower through 4 p.m., most of the rain should be out of here in time for our Friday night football games. Temperatures will only warm to 73 degrees on Friday and temperatures should be around 67 degrees when football games begin.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall

WCPO Friday midday

Cooler air settles into the Tri-State for the weekend and the forecast looks dry for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 70 degrees both days.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 68

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