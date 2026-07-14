Back to the 90s and an air quality alert is in effect

It's another day of sunshine here in the Tri-State and the start of our latest heat wave!

Temperatures start in the low 70s and we'll warm to 91 this afternoon. The heat index rises to 92-95 degrees. The sky will be sunny and you'll barely notice the winds. This stagnant setup is leading to rising pollution in the Cincinnati metro area. An Air Quality Alert has been issued today for Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Dearborn County.

WCPO Air Quality Alert

WCPO Heat index values on Tuesday

Wedneday's forecast will be nearly identical! We'll warm to 92 degrees tomorrow and the heat index rises to 95-99 degrees. We may end up with a heat advisory. We should hear more from the NWS later today if they are going to issue that advisory. Either way, you know the drill. Stay hydrated and don't overexert yourself in the heat.

Thursday will be day 3 of our latest heat wave. The high will rise to 93 degrees with a heat index around 98-100 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny.

WCPO Heat dome expands on Wednesday

We'll start to see isolated storm chances starting Thursday afternoon. The ridge of high pressure will start to weaken out to the west, allowing storms to pop in the heat of the afternoon. Due to the heat and humidity, storms will be slow-moving and produce very heavy rainfall for some. But this is not a widespread rain. A lot of our towns won't see precipitation.

Spotty storm chances are in for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as well.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Sunny and hot

Air Quality Alert in effect

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Hot and humid

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm again

Low: 71

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========