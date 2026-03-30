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Back above 70 this week, when we'll see the best rain chances

Milder temperatures to kick off the week
Spring Tulips
Thorp, Tyson
Spring Tulips
Posted
and last updated

The forecast is going to be warmer this week. Of course, with it being spring, we'll have chances for showers and storms, but we are also in for some windy weather!

The work week forecast kicks off with a mostly cloudy sky and milder temperatures. We'll start at 57 degrees and warm to 72 this afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Monday high temperatures
Monday high temperatures

Tonight, the sky stays mostly cloudy and this leads to another warmer night. We'll only cool to 62 degrees.

Tuesday is going to be one of the best days this week to get outside! Temperatures will be warmer, topping out at 80 degrees. No rain is expected, but it is going to be windy. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 to 45 mph.

Breezy Tuesday outlook
Breezy Tuesday outlook

The first "best" chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday. The morning hours should be dry, but in the afternoon time frame, scattered showers and storms are expected.

More rounds of rain will be in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check in as the week continues for more detailed timelines of these rain chances!

Wednesday spotty storms
Wednesday spotty storms

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Milder
Low: 57

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Pleasant and breezy
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 62

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Windy and warmer
High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 62

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