Back above 70 this week, when we'll see the best rain chances

The forecast is going to be warmer this week. Of course, with it being spring, we'll have chances for showers and storms, but we are also in for some windy weather!

The work week forecast kicks off with a mostly cloudy sky and milder temperatures. We'll start at 57 degrees and warm to 72 this afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

WCPO Monday high temperatures

Tonight, the sky stays mostly cloudy and this leads to another warmer night. We'll only cool to 62 degrees.

Tuesday is going to be one of the best days this week to get outside! Temperatures will be warmer, topping out at 80 degrees. No rain is expected, but it is going to be windy. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 to 45 mph.

WCPO Breezy Tuesday outlook

The first "best" chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday. The morning hours should be dry, but in the afternoon time frame, scattered showers and storms are expected.

More rounds of rain will be in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check in as the week continues for more detailed timelines of these rain chances!

WCPO Wednesday spotty storms

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant and breezy

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Windy and warmer

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

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