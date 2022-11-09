Back to the 70s again? it's happening but not for long!

We are looking at a stunning forecast today but as you'll soon hear, it's important to take advantage of this warmth now because we are in for huge changes!

The sky is mostly clear with lows ranging from 40 to 43 this morning. We'll warm to 63 by the noon hour and then up to 70 by 3 p.m. as sunshine continues. Winds will be lighter today from the southeast at 3 to 5 mph but outdoor burning is not recommended yet again by the National Weather Service. A red flag warning is in effect for Adams (OH) and Mason (KY) County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday's forecast is a repeat of what we'll see today with just a few more clouds coming in that afternoon.

Friday's forecast has two weather features to consider. One is a front cold front approaching from the west and the other will be tropical remnants of Nicole. The tropical moisture from the southeast should push into our area, resulting in showers on Friday, especially for those of you east of I-71. Our western locations into Indiana might get cut out of this rain chance but it's a close call and is heavily dependent on the track of this tropical system. We are watching it!

Jennifer Ketchmark Two weather system on Friday



But no matter what happens with the track of Nicole, we will see a cool down. There is no stopping it!

Temperatures plummet this weekend to winter standards. Highs will be in the mid to low 40s for the weekend and all of next week. I'm even starting to see signs of a wintry mix coming in on Tuesday so that's something else we'll need to watch. But keep in mind, it's a week out!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant, warmer

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Partly sunny

Mild again

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A bit warmer

Low: 50

