Back to sunshine, how long we'll wait until the next rain chance

Sunshine is back in the Tri-State today and this is going to be the story for a few days.

Canadian high pressure is settling into the region today and that ensures that dry air is taking over and that we'll see plenty of sunshine. At times, you'll see a few clouds here and there, but it's sunshine more than anything. Highs climb to the mid 70s today.

WCPO Tuesday's Reds Forecast

The sky will be clear tonight, and we'll cool to 56 degrees.

Dry air is in place again tomorrow. It means Wednesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 78 degrees. You also won't notice any humidity as dew points stay in the low 50s.

WCPO Cool air setup

Thursday's forecast will be a touch warmer as winds shift back to the southwest at 5 mph. We'll warm to 81 degrees, but again, humidity won't be noticeable.

Rainfall chances are going to hold off until the weekend and even then, rain isn't likely and widespread. We'll see a 20% chance for rain on Saturday afternoon as a cold front gets closer to our area. Sunday will bring scattered showers and the cold front will settle into the Ohio Valley and hang out for the day. Currently, this rain looks spotty and light and it shouldn't rain in any particular location all day long.

WCPO Saturday's cold front to the north

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear again

Dry

Low: 58

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