Back to sunshine, how long we'll wait until the next rain chance

Sunshine is back in the Tri-State today and this is going to be the story for a few days.
Canadian high pressure is settling into the region today and that ensures that dry air is taking over and that we'll see plenty of sunshine. At times, you'll see a few clouds here and there, but it's sunshine more than anything. Highs climb to the mid 70s today.
The sky will be clear tonight, and we'll cool to 56 degrees.
Dry air is in place again tomorrow. It means Wednesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 78 degrees. You also won't notice any humidity as dew points stay in the low 50s.
Thursday's forecast will be a touch warmer as winds shift back to the southwest at 5 mph. We'll warm to 81 degrees, but again, humidity won't be noticeable.
Rainfall chances are going to hold off until the weekend and even then, rain isn't likely and widespread. We'll see a 20% chance for rain on Saturday afternoon as a cold front gets closer to our area. Sunday will bring scattered showers and the cold front will settle into the Ohio Valley and hang out for the day. Currently, this rain looks spotty and light and it shouldn't rain in any particular location all day long.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 57
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 78
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear again
Dry
Low: 58
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