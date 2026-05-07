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Back to sunshine, but still on the cool side

Dry and sunny Thursday forecast
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Back to sunshine, but still on the cool side
Summer Sunshine
Posted
and last updated

Sunshine is back in the forecast today but we are still lacking in the heat department.

Temperatures start at 45 degrees this morning with just a few clouds in the sky. We'll see winds coming in from the northwest today at 5 to 10 mph and this continues to pull in cool air. Highs will climb to 60 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday high temperatures
Thursday high temperatures

Overnight, chilly conditions are expected. We'll cool to 43 and the sky will be mostly clear. We shouldn't have issues with frost tonight.

The next area of low pressure is headed our way on Friday. We'll start the day with a mostly sunny sky and more clouds will roll in for the afternoon as highs climb to 67 degrees.

After 5 p.m., isolated showers will move in, but only to our northern and northwestern locations. While we could see a few isolated showers for the Reds game, it shouldn't cause too many problems downtown. The better rain chance comes in overnight.

Friday night Reds Forecast
Friday night Reds Forecast

Spotty showers are expected Friday night but all this should be done before sunrise on Saturday. Saturday's forecast looks fantastic! We'll start at 51 and warm to 73 under a partly cloudy sky.

There's still a rain chance coming our way for Mother's Day but it's looking like less of a washout. The morning hours should be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front passes in the afternoon, but now it looks like it will only produce spotty light showers. Highs on Sunday rise to 73 degrees.

Mother's Day Rainfall
Mother's Day Rainfall

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 45

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Below average
High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 43

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy
Late day rain chance
High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT
Spotty overnight showers
Cloudy
Low: 51

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