Back to sunshine, but still on the cool side

Sunshine is back in the forecast today but we are still lacking in the heat department.

Temperatures start at 45 degrees this morning with just a few clouds in the sky. We'll see winds coming in from the northwest today at 5 to 10 mph and this continues to pull in cool air. Highs will climb to 60 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

WCPO Thursday high temperatures

Overnight, chilly conditions are expected. We'll cool to 43 and the sky will be mostly clear. We shouldn't have issues with frost tonight.

The next area of low pressure is headed our way on Friday. We'll start the day with a mostly sunny sky and more clouds will roll in for the afternoon as highs climb to 67 degrees.

After 5 p.m., isolated showers will move in, but only to our northern and northwestern locations. While we could see a few isolated showers for the Reds game, it shouldn't cause too many problems downtown. The better rain chance comes in overnight.

WCPO Friday night Reds Forecast

Spotty showers are expected Friday night but all this should be done before sunrise on Saturday. Saturday's forecast looks fantastic! We'll start at 51 and warm to 73 under a partly cloudy sky.

There's still a rain chance coming our way for Mother's Day but it's looking like less of a washout. The morning hours should be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front passes in the afternoon, but now it looks like it will only produce spotty light showers. Highs on Sunday rise to 73 degrees.

WCPO Mother's Day Rainfall

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Below average

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy

Late day rain chance

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty overnight showers

Cloudy

Low: 51

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