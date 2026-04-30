Back to sunshine, but staying chilly for a few days

Despite being a bit on the cool side for this time of year, our Thursday forecast is looking rather nice.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 40s this morning. We'll warm to 54 by the noon hour and then to 62 by 4 p.m. The "average" high for this time of year is 70 degrees, so this is on the cool side, but with a mostly sunny sky and a light north wind, it will still be a good day to get outside.

Clouds will slowly start to move back in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Winds also shift to the south tonight. The low should cool to 43 by sunrise.

Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs are only expected in the upper 50s. A weather system called a surface trough will pass through our area during the day. Basically, it's a weak cold front and it will bring spotty, light rain chances. This chance looks best in the morning and early afternoon hours.

The weekend forecast is expected to be dry and this is great news for everyone with outdoor plans, especially for runners of the Flying Pig Marathon! While runners will have chilly morning temperatures on Saturday for the 10K and then Sunday for the full and half marathon, dry weather makes it all a lot easier.

For Saturday, we'll start with patchy frost possible as temperatures range from 32-37 to start the day. We'll only warm to 58 in the afternoon hours under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday also starts with similar lows and we'll eventually warm to 64 with partly cloudy conditions too.

The chill won't be a big issue for runners, but for spectators, make sure you have a few layers to keep you warm as you cheer on the mass of runners here in the Queen City!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low; 43

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool and dry

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Cool again

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Spotty, light rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Chilly, frost possible

Low: 37

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