Back to sunshine, but it will be windy

It's back to sunshine after the Tri-State endured another soggy Sunday. We ended up with around 1" of rain yesterday.
Sunshine will be around all day as temperatures build back to the mid 50s. This gets us back to normal temperatures. There is a "catch" to today's forecast and that will be the wind. A breezy west wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph is expected.
Clouds will roll back in tonight as moisture returns to the area again. Light rain will be possible by the time we head out the door Tuesday morning, especially in northern Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be in the morning hours in our southern locations. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 50s.
We are keeping a close eye on Thursday for Reds Opening Day. The forecast still looks partly cloudy with a high around 60 degrees!
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Dry
Low: 39
MONDAY
Sunshine
Windy
High: 56
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds return
Light rain chance
Low: 39
TUESDAY
Light showers, especially before 2 p.m.
Mostly cloudy
High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT
Light rain
Mostly cloudy
Low: 36
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports