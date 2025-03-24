Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back to sunshine, but it will be windy

Temperatures return to average
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Simon
Ault Park shows how spectacular it looks in spring when the cherry trees and flowers are in peak bloom.
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Posted

It's back to sunshine after the Tri-State endured another soggy Sunday. We ended up with around 1" of rain yesterday.

Sunshine will be around all day as temperatures build back to the mid 50s. This gets us back to normal temperatures. There is a "catch" to today's forecast and that will be the wind. A breezy west wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph is expected.

Clouds will roll back in tonight as moisture returns to the area again. Light rain will be possible by the time we head out the door Tuesday morning, especially in northern Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be in the morning hours in our southern locations. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on Thursday for Reds Opening Day. The forecast still looks partly cloudy with a high around 60 degrees!

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Dry
Low: 39

MONDAY
Sunshine
Windy
High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds return
Light rain chance
Low: 39

TUESDAY
Light showers, especially before 2 p.m.
Mostly cloudy
High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT
Light rain
Mostly cloudy
Low: 36

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk