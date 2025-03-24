Back to sunshine, but it will be windy

It's back to sunshine after the Tri-State endured another soggy Sunday. We ended up with around 1" of rain yesterday.

Sunshine will be around all day as temperatures build back to the mid 50s. This gets us back to normal temperatures. There is a "catch" to today's forecast and that will be the wind. A breezy west wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph is expected.

Clouds will roll back in tonight as moisture returns to the area again. Light rain will be possible by the time we head out the door Tuesday morning, especially in northern Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be in the morning hours in our southern locations. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on Thursday for Reds Opening Day. The forecast still looks partly cloudy with a high around 60 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 39

MONDAY

Sunshine

Windy

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds return

Light rain chance

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Light showers, especially before 2 p.m.

Mostly cloudy

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light rain

Mostly cloudy

Low: 36

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========