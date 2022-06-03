Back to sunshine and warmer temperatures

Clouds have finally departed and we are looking at more sunshine and a milder day in the Ohio Valley. This is actually the start of three gorgeous days in a row.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a mostly clear sky. It's a noticeable drop in temperatures to start the day. We'll warm to 78 this afternoon, which is considered pretty normal for early June. With a mostly sunny sky and low humidity, it's an ideal day.

We'll see a little more dip in the temperature tonight as we cool to the mid 50s. But what a way to kick off the weekend! After a refreshing start to Saturday morning, we'll warm to 80 in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. You won't notice humidity tomorrow.

Sunday's forecast is rather nice as well. The low drops to around 56 in the morning and we warm back to 82 in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There are some indications in the weather models that we might see a small rain chance but at this point, that chance is at 20% or less, so nothing to worry about when considering outdoor plans.

Scattered storms will return on Monday to kick off the workweek.

