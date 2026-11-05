Back to sunshine and mild air hangs around for another day

After a soggy Wednesday, it's right back to sunshine in today's sky!

The sky is mostly clear as we start the day and temperatures are around 50 degrees. We'll have a really pleasant day as temperatures warm to the mid 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds are expected from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next cold front is moving through the area late tonight and early Friday morning. This will bring clouds back into our sky overnight as temperatures cool to 46 degrees.

We'll see a mostly cloudy sky on Friday after the cold front passes. Winds also shift to the northwest at 10 mph and this will move in cooler air all day long. Highs are only expected to reach the mid 50s. Normal for this time of November is around 58 degrees so this is a more seasonable forecast than what we've seen lately.

Saturday morning starts with frost. We'll see a low of 35 degrees in the Cincinnati metro area but even lower temperatures outside of town.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 56 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s as well.

Looking at next week, we don't have any rain to talk about at this point. Temperatures should settle into the low 60s for much of the week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds return

Dry

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy and cooler

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Chilly

Low: 35

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