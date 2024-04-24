Back to sunshine and eventually a big warmup

The rain is gone and now temperatures cool, but this cool down will not last long!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning as clouds continue to decrease. By sunrise, the sky will be partly cloudy. As we get into the afternoon hours, the sky turns mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees. A northwest wind at 10 mph is pulling in cooler air today.

The sky stays clear tonight and this should allow temperatures to drop to 35-37 degrees. But it's not out of the question that we could see a few reports of frost overnight.

High pressure moves in and this will give us a mostly sunny Thursday forecast with a high of 63 degrees.

Dry weather doesn't last long! A warm front will lift through the Ohio Valley on Friday, increasing clouds and pushing temperatures to 70. But it also brings in spotty rain chances for the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated showers will continue on Saturday as well but temperatures rise significantly higher, to the upper 70s! We should even get into the low 80s on Sunday. But do expect to see a decent amount of cloud cover this weekend on both days.

