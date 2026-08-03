Back to sunshine and comfortable temperatures

It's going to be a great start to the work week!
The sky is mostly clear as we start the day, and temperatures are in the mid-60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a few clouds popping around midday. Temperatures only rise to 80 degrees this afternoon.
The sky will be clear tonight and temperatures cool off nicely, dropping to 60 degrees overnight.
Tuesday is all about sunshine! High pressure will be centered to the north in the Great Lakes region and this provides sunshine, a light northeast wind and mild temperatures. Highs rise to 83 degrees. It will be a great evening to catch the Reds game as well.
Starting Wednesday, rain chances will start sneaking back into the forecast and this will be an element to consider for days in a row, including the coming weekend.
Winds shift to the southwest and this will allow moisture to come back into the Tri-State. This will yield isolated showers and storms at times. For example, on Wednesday, we could see pop-up showers in the afternoon hours. But this will be isolated and short-lived.
Thursday's rain chance is at 20% or less, again in the afternoon. Friday's rain chance is a bit higher as a cold front approaches our area, but it still doesn't look like a washout. The best chance for showers and storms will again be in the afternoon and evening hours.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 66
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Below average
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Sunshine
A bit warmer
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 65
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