Back to sunshine and a few dry days

After dreary days, we are finally returning to sunshine in the forecast.
Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a mostly clear sky. With ample sunshine and low humidity today, temperatures are expected to warm nicely. We should warm to 76 degrees this afternoon. While the sky is technically sunny today, it may appear hazy at times. This is because Canadian wildfire smoke is back in the atmosphere.
We will see a mostly clear sky again tonight. You can also take in the full moon! The June full moon is called the "Full Strawberry Moon," and it will be bright and vibrant overnight. Temperatures cool to 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will climb to 82 degrees, giving us a seasonal forecast. Dew points will rise slightly, too, but it still won't feel sticky outside. Canadian wildfire smoke will again make the sunshine look hazy.
Thursday and Friday's temperatures will warm to the mid-80s. Friday may bring isolated showers and storms, but storms are more likely for the weekend ahead.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Cloud-free sky
Hazy sunshine
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 58
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Hazy sky
High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 60
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports