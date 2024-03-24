Back to spring weather

This morning will be quite cold and should be breezy as well. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph will have our wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s. Skies stay mostly clear.

Today, the winds will stay from the east at 10 to 15 mph, which allows our temps to climb back to the low to mid 50s during the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine early, but as we get to the afternoon there will be a few more clouds that roll in.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day for the next week as temperatures climb to 67°. There will be mostly cloudy skies as we stay predominately dry. Overnight we will have chance at seeing some showers roll in. The better rain chance comes in Tuesday which brings in a cold front and some scattered showers and storms. This looks to be after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A quick look at Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds shows sunshine at 57°!

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 53

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 39

MONDAY

Partly sunny

Much Warmer

High: 68

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========