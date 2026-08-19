Back to School and back to showers and storms

Rain is returning to the forecast today so don't forget your umbrella before you head out the door today.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky. The sky will turn mostly cloudy by noon as rain moves into our very western locations. Rain should advance in to the Cincinnati metro area by 1 p.m. This will be our best coverage of rain for the day as a more widespread area of showers moves through mainly before 5 p.m. As we head into the evening rush, isolated showers and storms will continue as temperatures warm to 80 degrees.

WCPO Rain arrives by midday

WCPO Rain chances by 6 p.m.

Showers and storms will redevelop overnight as the cold front moves through the area. We'll cool to 66 overnight.

Rain will be around until 8 to 9 a.m. and then it will move out of the Tri-State. Clouds will decrease during the day as temperatures warm to 80 degrees. The afternoon will be dry with a light wind.

Friday's forecast looks fantastic! We'll start around 65 degrees for a pleasant start to the day and warm to 81 in the afternoon hours with a mostly sunny sky.

We are looking at another chance for showers and storms on Saturday. This would be isolated and only an issue in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Clouds build

Spotty showers after 12 p.m.

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Overcast

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Early morning showers/storms

Turning partly cloudy

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 65

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