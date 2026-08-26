Back to normal temperatures, then storms return tonight

It's another nice start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sky is mostly clear too.

We are going to warm up a bit more today as temperatures rise to 86 degrees.

This is average for late August and you'll just barely notice humidity today. A cold front is headed our direction so it shifts the wind to the southwest today as well.

The cold front will bring in isolated shower chances in southeast Indiana as early as 8 to 9 p.m. Then, scattered storms move into the Tri-State between 10 p.m. to midnight. Spotty storms then pass overnight. Temperatures cool to 66 tonight.

WCPO Storms by 11 p.m. Wednesday

WCPO Storms overnight

Rain should wrap up early Thursday morning, leaving us with a dry commute into work and school. It originally looked like we would see scattered storms redeveloping in the early afternoon hours, but that doesn't look like the case anymore. The newest weather models coming in this morning aren't showing much developing at all for us tomorrow. If we did see a few isolated storms, it would only be off to our southeastern locations in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow and the sky will be partly cloudy.

A lunar eclipse is happening Thursday night! We should have ideal viewing conditions as the sky is expected to be mostly clear. The eclipse begins around 10:30 p.m. and will reach max eclipse at 12:13 a.m.

WCPO Lunar Eclipse

Heat will be the story next week. Highs will rise to 90 or higher starting on Sunday and continuing through most of next week. And through all this time, very little rain is expected across the Tri-State.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Late day storm chance

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 64

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