Back to milder temperatures

We made it through the coldest days of the week and now we get to enjoy the weather, especially as we get into the weekend forecast.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. There's a slight chance for rain around the noon hour, but most of the area should stay dry today. Clouds will then decrease this afternoon to reveal a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures improve to 62 degrees as well, making for a great afternoon.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 43 degrees.

Friday's forecast is another great-looking outlook. Temperatures warm to 70 for the first day of spring! Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

We'll see a brief rain chance Friday night and into Saturday morning, but this doesn't slow down our weekend warmup. Highs on Saturday will again be near the 70-degree mark. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s!

A stronger cold front will come in late Sunday, dropping temperatures for the start of the next work week. Highs will drop back to the low 50s on Monday.

Of course, all eyes are on the forecast for Thursday and Reds Opening Day! It currently looks like a mild day with temperatures near 70 degrees. But the question mark is around our rain chances. There are indications that a cold front will be nearing the Ohio Valley on Thursday. But the timing is still up in the air. At 8 days out, we really can't pinpoint the exact time of the rain, but it will come into focus early next week. Please keep checking back for updates!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

To mostly sunny afternoon

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 49

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