Back to February temps before a wintry mix

It's a cloudy start to our Wednesday forecast and you'll definitely notice that it's colder outside as you step out the door. Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning.

The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a light northwest wind. This is reinforcing cooler air, leaving temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

Starting this evening, a wintry mix and light snow is possible, but it's a brief chance.

Jennifer Ketchmark Quick snow chance this evening



Thursday will be one of those days where the Cincinnati area is in the possible transition zone of a low pressure system. To the south, there are better chances for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. But north of the river, there should be a transition to freezing rain, especially as you get closer to I-70. Colder air is diving in from the east/northeast and it could help some ice develop and slick roads for some.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday afternoon wintry mix chance



Highs end up in the upper 30s on Thursday and only the mid 30s on Friday. Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy sky

Colder

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix chance

Light snow to the north

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Rain likely

Chance of freezing rain to north

High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix continues

Slick spots possible

Low: 29

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts