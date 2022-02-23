Back to February temps before a wintry mix

It's a cloudy start to our Wednesday forecast and you'll definitely notice that it's colder outside as you step out the door. Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning.
The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a light northwest wind. This is reinforcing cooler air, leaving temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Starting this evening, a wintry mix and light snow is possible, but it's a brief chance.
Thursday will be one of those days where the Cincinnati area is in the possible transition zone of a low pressure system. To the south, there are better chances for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. But north of the river, there should be a transition to freezing rain, especially as you get closer to I-70. Colder air is diving in from the east/northeast and it could help some ice develop and slick roads for some.
Highs end up in the upper 30s on Thursday and only the mid 30s on Friday. Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy sky
Colder
Low: 31
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 40
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Wintry mix chance
Light snow to the north
Low: 28
THURSDAY
Rain likely
Chance of freezing rain to north
High: 39
THURSDAY NIGHT
Wintry mix continues
Slick spots possible
Low: 29
