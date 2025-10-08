Back to Fall temperatures and dry weather

To say the least, the forecast is much different today. There's no rain, no clouds and temperatures are a lot cooler. Fall is back!

We saw soaking showers on Tuesday. The totals speak for themselves. Cincinnati alone picked up 0.82" of rain, taking us up to 0.94" for the month so far.

WCPO 24 hour rainfall totals

To start the day, temperatures are in the low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures warm to 64 by the noon hour and then to 68 by 3 p.m. The sky will be sunny during the day with a light northeast wind.

A secondary, weak cold front will pass through the area today. This isn't going to bring rainfall or clouds but it is going to bring in even more cool air. That's why Thursday is looking even colder and locations to the north in Central Ohio could even see frost!

For us, temperatures drop to 43 tonight under a clear sky. With a light wind, we are even looking at wind chill values. Granted, it's not alarming, but it will feel closer to 40 degrees in the morning.

Thursday will be sunny, dry and cool. The high only tops out at 65 degrees.

And then it gets even cooler Thursday night. The low drops to 40 in the city. The outlying areas will dip into the upper 30s. This is the night when locations north of us could see frost.

WCPO Friday morning lows

What's the next big weather story? It's all about the dry weather and mild temperatures. We'll see a slow rise in temperatures over the weekend as highs return to the low 70s. The forecast will stay dry for the most part. I'm starting to see some minor signs of precipitation next week, but nothing that's definitive at this point.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Cool

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly again

Low: 40

