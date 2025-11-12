Back to fall, how much more temperatures rise

Let's get back to fall weather!

You are going to notice a difference when you head out the door today. Temperatures are milder as we head out the door, in the mid 30s. The sky is also mostly clear.

We'll enjoy a mostly sunny sky throughout the day on Wednesday. The other big change is the temperature. We'll improve to the mid to low 50s this afternoon. Compared to Tuesday's high of 40, it's a jump back up to normal! Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

WCPO Wednesday Forecast

The sky will be mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 34 degrees.

Thursday's forecast is looking like another ideal, seasonal forecast. Temperatures warm to 54 under a mostly sunny sky with light winds.

A few more clouds build back in on Friday but this isn't slowing down the warm-up. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s on Friday.

WCPO Friday high temperatures

The weekend forecast is still looking warmer and we should have two good days to get outside. Temperatures on Saturday rise to 67 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday will be a little cooler at 60, but still above average and pleasant for this time of year. But a cold front is passing on Sunday, and it will yield cooler temperatures in next week's forecast.

WCPO Weekend cold front

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder and breezy

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 39

