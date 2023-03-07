Back to chilly temperatures

What an amazing Monday forecast! We tied the record high of 74 degrees. But now, reality is settling in quickly as colder air takes over for a long stretch of time.

Temperatures cool to 42 this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will be underway today and this effectively pulls in colder air. Highs only rise to 49 this afternoon as the sky turns mostly sunny.

There will be few clouds in the sky tonight and this allows the temperature to cool to the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy forecast with a high of only 46 degrees.

Thursday is another mostly cloudy and cool day with a high of 50.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Friday with our next area of low pressure. This is going to bring in showers during the day. It's possible that a few of our very northern locations may see some wet snow mixing in with the rain. But this should primarily be a rain event for us as temperatures start at 38 and warm to 53 degrees.

So what's going on? Where's the warmth? The days of 70 degree or higher temperatures will be gone for a few weeks. We have seen a shift in the jet stream that is now allow more cold air to funnel into the portion of the country and those strong, southwest winds brings warmth have been shut down. We'll trend below average for nearly 2 weeks. "Normal" this time of year is around 50 degrees but rises to the 55 over the next two weeks.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 29

