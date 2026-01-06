Back to an overcast sky today, warmer air still expected

Mild air will be here again today but there is a big difference in today's forecast, and that's the deck of clouds that's going to take over.

Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees warmer as we head out the door this morning. This means we are in the mid to upper 40s as the sun rises this morning at 7:48 a.m. It will also be overcast by sunrise.

A weak area of low pressure is moving through the Ohio Valley today and this will ensure an extensive cloud deck. Winds will increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures top out around 56 degrees. The only other item of note today is the chance for precipitation. It looks like most locations will stay dry, but I can't rule out a few sprinkles later this afternoon.

The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, clouds will break up slowly behind the area of low pressure. This will give us a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

The next story up is the chance for rainfall and when it moves in locally. The area of low pressure will lift a warm front into our area by Thursday afternoon. This should result in light showers arriving between 1-4 p.m. Then, spotty light showers will continue for the rest of the evening.

WCPO Thursday's warm front brings rainfall

Hit or miss light rain will continue Thursday night and into the first half of Friday's forecast. But it's Friday evening that soaking showers will return.

WCPO Soaking showers Friday evening

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Warmer

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Overcast

Drizzle at times

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild again

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and unseasonably warm

Low: 39

