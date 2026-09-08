Back to 90 degrees, timing out when storms return Wednesday

We are looking at a hot Tuesday forecast here in the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to 90 this afternoon. Dew points will also rise a bit so we will experience heat index values around 92-94 degrees.
While there isn't any rain in the forecast today, we could see some isolated storm activity on Wednesday. A cold front will be slowly moving our way during the day. Ahead of this feature, temperatures warm to the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures increase as well, hitting 96 degrees tomorrow. Late Wednesday evening, isolated storms will be possible. I'm looking at after 6 p.m. for this storm potential, but it could start a little later than that. There will be plenty of energy in the atmosphere to work with so if storms do develop locally, an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our area in the "marginal risk" for severe storms for Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts would be our severe weather risk.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
New rounds of showers and storms will develop on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will be slow-moving due to the cold front slowly passing over our area. This could lead to heavier rainfall totals for some. Highs will only be in the low 80s on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected.
Friday's forecast is dry and partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees. We'll have another great forecast for Friday night football games.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Warmer
Low: 69
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and a bit more humid
High: 90
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm and muggy
Low: 73
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Evening storms possible
High: 92
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms
Warm and muggy
Low: 72
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