Back into the 40s but what about snow?!

We are still watching Thursday for snow and yes, it's still looks like our first light accumulation of 2022 is on the way.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures start in the low 20s and warm to 43 this afternoon. You'll start to notice more clouds coming in this evening.
The wind really picks up tonight, coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. A cold front is passing through the area overnight with no precipitation.
Wednesday will stay windy and dry. Temperatures warm to 44 under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will stay breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.
And then Thursday brings snowfall. Yesterday there was a lot of disagreement in the weather models with some showing zero snow and others with several inches. I'm finally starting to see some agreement in the models this morning, so that helps in finding a bit more confidence in this forecast. Right now, expect Thursday morning to be dry and snow-free for the morning drive. Light snow would then fall during the day with light accumulations on the roads for the afternoon and evening hours. We are talking a couple inches for some, others with lesser amounts.
By this afternoon, we'll have another round of weather models to look through and hopefully find a more consistent picture/story in the forecast. For now, the message you should take from this isn't an exact snowfall amount for your town on Thursday but rather when we could be IMPACTED by the snow. Thursday afternoon and evening is where the concern lies. But again, this doesn't look like a huge event for us.
We'll have more soon, keep checking back!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly again
Low: 21
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 43
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold, windy
Low: 36
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Windy
Low: 19
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder, dry
Low: 19
