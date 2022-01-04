Back into the 40s but what about snow?!

We are still watching Thursday for snow and yes, it's still looks like our first light accumulation of 2022 is on the way.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures start in the low 20s and warm to 43 this afternoon. You'll start to notice more clouds coming in this evening.

The wind really picks up tonight, coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. A cold front is passing through the area overnight with no precipitation.

Wednesday will stay windy and dry. Temperatures warm to 44 under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will stay breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

And then Thursday brings snowfall. Yesterday there was a lot of disagreement in the weather models with some showing zero snow and others with several inches. I'm finally starting to see some agreement in the models this morning, so that helps in finding a bit more confidence in this forecast. Right now, expect Thursday morning to be dry and snow-free for the morning drive. Light snow would then fall during the day with light accumulations on the roads for the afternoon and evening hours. We are talking a couple inches for some, others with lesser amounts.

By this afternoon, we'll have another round of weather models to look through and hopefully find a more consistent picture/story in the forecast. For now, the message you should take from this isn't an exact snowfall amount for your town on Thursday but rather when we could be IMPACTED by the snow. Thursday afternoon and evening is where the concern lies. But again, this doesn't look like a huge event for us.

We'll have more soon, keep checking back!

Jennifer Ketchmark January 6th snow chance



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly again

Low: 21

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold, windy

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Windy

Low: 19

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder, dry

Low: 19

