Autumn sunshine on repeat

The calendar says late October, but our weather continues to feel more like early fall. Sunshine, mild afternoons and dry conditions remain the theme across the Tri-State, and that pattern isn't going anywhere just yet.

Sunshine will help us warm up through the day, continuing our stretch of mild fall weather. The new workweek picks up right where the weekend leaves off. Monday brings plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

WCPO Fall weather continues

A weak cold front will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, but don't expect much of a change. Temperatures may dip a few degrees into the lower 70s before the front retreats north. There's also not enough moisture around to produce rain, so we'll stay mostly sunny and dry.

Wednesday brings a few more clouds with highs in the lower 70s. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures climb back into the mid 70s with more sunshine.

WCPO Precipitation outlook

Our next opportunity for rain comes late next weekend as a storm system approaches the Great Lakes. The timing is still uncertain. A few showers could arrive as early as Saturday night, but rain may hold off until Sunday night followed by some cooler temperatures.