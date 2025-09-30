Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Autumn heat with warm and dry conditions

Staying unseasonably warm
Fall foliage and leaves
Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock
Fallen leaves lined up on a sidewalk.
Posted

It’s a clear and calm start to Tuesday with a warm afternoon ahead. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

High pressure holds steady tomorrow, keeping skies bright and temperatures warm. Afternoon highs will climb to around 84 degrees with a light northeast breeze.

Tuesday planner
For late September, normal highs sit in the mid-70s. This week we’ll be running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average, and the trend sticks around through the weekend.

The stretch of dry days also continues. That’s good news for harvest season, with corn, soybeans, pumpkins, and apples all coming in. Fields will stay firm and equipment can run longer without weather delays.

Tropical Update

Two systems are active in the Atlantic. Hurricane Humberto remains a major storm but is curving back out to sea. Bermuda could see some impacts from its outer bands today.

Tropical Storm Imelda is moving toward the Southeast coast, bringing rain and coastal impacts to parts of the Carolinas. Here in Cincinnati, there’s no threat of showers reaching the Tri-State.

RUSH HOUR
Clear skies
Mild
Low: 60

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies
Calm
Low: 59

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Nice
High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies
Calm
Low: 53

