Autumn heat with warm and dry conditions

It’s a clear and calm start to Tuesday with a warm afternoon ahead. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

High pressure holds steady tomorrow, keeping skies bright and temperatures warm. Afternoon highs will climb to around 84 degrees with a light northeast breeze.

WCPO Tuesday planner

For late September, normal highs sit in the mid-70s. This week we’ll be running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average, and the trend sticks around through the weekend.

The stretch of dry days also continues. That’s good news for harvest season, with corn, soybeans, pumpkins, and apples all coming in. Fields will stay firm and equipment can run longer without weather delays.

Tropical Update

Two systems are active in the Atlantic. Hurricane Humberto remains a major storm but is curving back out to sea. Bermuda could see some impacts from its outer bands today.

Tropical Storm Imelda is moving toward the Southeast coast, bringing rain and coastal impacts to parts of the Carolinas. Here in Cincinnati, there’s no threat of showers reaching the Tri-State.

RUSH HOUR

Clear skies

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 53

