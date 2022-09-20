Areas of fog this morning before more heat and humidity

Our Tuesday morning forecast starts with patchy fog in the Tri-State. Outside of a few areas with lower visibility, the sky is clear with temperatures in the mid 60s.
We'll warm quickly today under a mostly sunny sky. We should end up with a high of 87 and a heat index closer to 90 degrees. It's hot and humid and nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of September.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid day but it's the last I'm seeing in the extended forecast. We'll warm to 90 with a heat index closer to 94. The sky will be sunny for the majority of the day but that changes in the evening as storms return to the Tri-State.
The Storm Prediction Center has included our viewing area in a "marginal risk" of severe weather for late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. This means that a few storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds possible.
Storms could develop as early as the evening hours of Wednesday. At this point, it's a 30-40% chance for precipitation, which means rain isn't guaranteed in every town. The rain chance continues into the daybreak hours of Thursday before quickly coming to a close.
Thursday will then be cooler, dry and refreshing! It's the first day of Fall as well as our high only tops out at 72 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Muggy
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 87
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Muggy
Low: 66
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Isolated late evening storms
High: 90
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Spotty storms possible
A few stronger storms
Low: 61
