Arctic air takes center stage this week

Arctic air is firmly in position across the Tri-State on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day and it’s the focal point of our weather.

Temperatures stay in the teens with wind chills that could slip below zero to negative (5) or even colder due to gusty winds upwards of 30 mph. A brief chance for light snow early fades quickly, followed by some sunshine.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the area due to potentially dangerously cold air with wind chills in southeast Indiana expected to be some 10 degrees below zero. If you’re heading out, bundle up. Exposed skin won’t tolerate the cold for long.

Tuesday morning will be even colder, with single-digit temperatures as kids head back to school. Afternoon highs reach the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.

A warm front brings a brief break Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Colder air returns late in the week. Highs fall back into the 30s Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance for light snow late Friday or Saturday. Another shot of arctic air follows, keeping highs in the 20s into early next week.

MONDAY

Becoming sunny

Windy

High: 21

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Frigid

High: 8

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cold

High: 25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 19

